Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 1,628 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.28. 821,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

