Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

