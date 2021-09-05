Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,490,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

