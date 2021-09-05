Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 880 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 2.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $28,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. 5,398,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,909. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

