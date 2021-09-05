Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NPNYY stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

