Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,320 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,206 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.