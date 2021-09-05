Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

