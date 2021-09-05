Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $132.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

