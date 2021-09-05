Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,690 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

