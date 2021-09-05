Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,930 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

