Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after buying an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $341.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

