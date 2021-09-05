Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.64. 742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 244,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Specifically, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $937,911. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

The stock has a market cap of $953.97 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

