Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $190.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $133.86 and a 12-month high of $193.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

