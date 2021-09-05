Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.70 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 32.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $102.23 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

