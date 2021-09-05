Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.10 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Apartment Income REIT worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,798,000 after purchasing an additional 436,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,397,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,279,000 after purchasing an additional 864,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

AIRC stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.24.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

