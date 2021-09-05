Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $704.09 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.79 and a 12 month high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

