Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $181.28 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $182.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

