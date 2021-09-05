Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17,617 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 114,698 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

