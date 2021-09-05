Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,761 shares valued at $16,151,561. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $571.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.62.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.