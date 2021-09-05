NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

