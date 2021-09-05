Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NVAX stock opened at $251.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $45,328,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.