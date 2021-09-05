Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III Sells 5,000 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NVAX stock opened at $251.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
