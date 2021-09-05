Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $100.89 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

