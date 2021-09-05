NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

