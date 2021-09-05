NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,705,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

