NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,334,000 after purchasing an additional 170,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 796,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

