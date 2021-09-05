NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 435 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.08. 24,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,433. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $95.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.61.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.