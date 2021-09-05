NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.57. 24,624,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

