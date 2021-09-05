Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%.

OTCMKTS NTRB remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 million and a PE ratio of -20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutriband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

