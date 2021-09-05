Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NXQ stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.