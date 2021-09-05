Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading Up 3%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 5,925,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,314,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nxt-ID by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 128,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.