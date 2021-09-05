Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.67.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

