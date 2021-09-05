OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Down 5%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.19. Approximately 10,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 598,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

OLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

