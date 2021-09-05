Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Brokerages predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will report sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 778,421 shares during the period.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. 214,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,332. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

