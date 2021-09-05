Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. 218,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,396. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

