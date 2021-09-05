Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 672,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,000. Identiv makes up approximately 2.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 3.06% of Identiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.28. 40,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,963. The stock has a market cap of $405.08 million, a P/E ratio of -457.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

