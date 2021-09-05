Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $23 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 510,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,514 shares during the period. Verint Systems comprises about 4.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

VRNT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.07. 586,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,924. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -250.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

