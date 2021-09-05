Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the quarter. CryoLife makes up approximately 1.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 18.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CryoLife stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 1.52. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

