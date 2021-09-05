Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,495 China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International Limited has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.