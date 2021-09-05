Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

