Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $829,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BME stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

