Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in Cameco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cameco by 9.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.59 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

