Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

