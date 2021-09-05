Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 191,712 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124,818 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.43 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $878.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.03.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.