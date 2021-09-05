Origin Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $460.08 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $460.08 million and approximately $54.71 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002576 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00064848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00126792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.50 or 0.00820277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00047523 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.