Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 258.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 280,204 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

