Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,217,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 213.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 96,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 92,605 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

