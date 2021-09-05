Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 623,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $142.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

