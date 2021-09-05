Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.87. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

