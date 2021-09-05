Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 5,117 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

NYSE:PSX opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

