Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,330 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 148.0% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 60,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,359 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 247,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. 2,499,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.